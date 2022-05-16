One person is injured after a fire at the apartment building at 35 Manitoba St. Sunday.

The Bracebridge Fire Department’s Fire Chief Murray Medley says the occupant was rescued by firefighters. However, neighbours and Muskoka Paramedic Services were first to attempt to get the man out. “They ran into some heavy smoke conditions,” he explains.

Medley says once the fire department arrived shortly after 9 PM, they got the man and all other occupants out safely. They were able to contain the fire to one unit, which he says will “require some work” before the tenant can go back in because of heavy smoke and water damage.

The person that had to be rescued was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

While Medley is thankful for the courage shown by the people who went back in to attempt to rescue the trapped man, he doesn’t recommend anyone go back into a burning building. “The fact of the matter is, sometimes it complicates things for the fire department afterwards because if they get themselves trapped in there along with the person they were trying to rescue, you’ve just caused more problems,” he explains.

Muskoka Victim Services was on-site and helped find the occupants who were displaced a place to stay for the night. Medley says everyone will be able to return to their apartments Monday afternoon.