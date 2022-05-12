As part of the Town of Gravenhurst’s plan to increase the visibility of its by-law department, two mountain bikes have been added to the department’s fleet.

The pilot project starts on June 1 and will run through Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are aiming to continually improve our customer service, heighten visibility and be more environmentally responsible,” said Kristen Ford-Bickers, Manager of By-law Services.

The program was listed in the town’s 2022 budget as something town staff planned to implement this year.

The officers will patrol the town’s parks and roll through downtown. They will go through the CAN-BIKE Canada training program prior to the start date.

“Being out in the community on bicycles will allow our team to navigate quicker through high traffic, special events and areas within our parks and trails that would normally be more challenging to patrol,” said Ford-Bickers. “We want to be here for the community to help them better understand Town by-laws and answer any questions or concerns they may have.”