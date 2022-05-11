Terry Pilger is hoping to upgrade his seat at the council table.

The long-time Gravenhurst councillor will look to become the town’s next mayor. He’s the second person to announce their intention to run after Marc Mantha did so last week.

Meanwhile, Terry Glover, Lake of Bays’ current mayor, will run for a second term as the municipality’s head of council. He is, so far, the only person in Lake of Bays to file their nomination papers for the upcoming municipal election.

“Our town has faced many challenges, and still does, but we have also made a lot of progress over the past few years,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “We need to keep this momentum going and continue to work together. We need the right kind of leadership from the mayor’s office.”

Penny Varney has also filed her papers in hopes of being re-elected as Gravenhurst’s councillor for ward 1. Newcomer Michelle Robinson will be vying for the same position to represent ward 3.

Two potential new faces have registered to run in Huntsville. Dan Armour hopes to be one of the municipality’s three councillors with the District of Muskoka, while Mark Wilding will look to represent ward 2.

Bracebridge’s current councillor for ward 3 Andrew Struthers will look to reclaim his seat.

No candidates have registered in either Georgian Bay or Muskoka Lakes.

The deadline for candidates to file their nomination papers is August 19, while the 2022 municipal election will be held on Oct. 24.