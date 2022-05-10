Retired teacher and Bracebridge resident Barry Stanley has been named the new candidate for the provincial Liberal Party in the upcoming election.

He replaces former candidate Brandy Huff.

His biography on the party’s website says he formerly taught elementary school students, including time as a special education teacher and in a one-room schoolhouse in an Ontario Indigenous community. Stanley also spent time self-employed in construction in Ontario and Quebec.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, he cites his “passion” for education, climate change, affordability, and mental health as his priorities.

“I hope over the next few days and weeks, I can earn your trust to represent you at Queen’s Park,” he said in the video posted on May 8.

He will face off against the Progressive Conservative’s Graydon Smith, the N-D-P’s Erin Horvath, Matt Richter with the Green Party, the New Blue Party’s Doug Maynard, and Andrew John Cocks with the Ontario Party in the June 2 provincial election.