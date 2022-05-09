(Supplied by Town of Huntsville)

Detours have changed again for Huntsville’s Diggin’ Downtown.

Starting Wednesday, Lorne St. reopens to vehicles from Minerva St. to Main St., and closes from Main St. to Caroline St..

Work continues on the Main St. and Lorne St. intersection, and Caroline St. will remain one-way westbound from Centre St. to Lorne St..

Officials say flaggers will stay on-site to coordinate traffic. They also advise leaving extra time for trips, especially during before and after-school hours.