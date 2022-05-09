A Huntsville man is facing multiple charges from a robbery on Main Street East.

According to Huntsville OPP, officers arrested the 27-year-old on Susan Street, after responding to a robbery in progress Sunday after 5:20 p.m.. Police say they seized an air pistol used in the robbery, and $170.00 in stolen cash.

Officials are charging the man with one count of robbery using a firearm, and violating two probation orders to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused is being kept in custody ahead of a bail hearing next week.