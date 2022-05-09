Three people were injured after a two-car, head-on crash on Hwy. 60 near Harp Lake Rd.

Provincial Constable Jeff Handsor says the crash happened around 5:30 PM on Friday, May 6 in the westbound land of the highway.

He adds a 66-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, while a 49-year-old man, who was driving the other car, and his 45-year-old female passenger were taken by the Muskoka Paramedic Services to a local hospital.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Handsor asks anyone with information on what happened, especially if they might have dashcam footage, to reach out to the Huntsville OPP detachment.