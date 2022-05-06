A Huntsville business is raising money for Ukrainian refugees by unconventional means.

On Mother’s Day, local outdoor adventure company Find Your Wild will host axe-throwing and archery, with all proceeds going to the UNICEF Blue Dot Program. It provides food, shelter, and health care to women and children fleeing the war as they move to safety.

“We’re trying to raise some funds to help mothers in Ukraine who are fleeing the conflict with their families, children in tow,” says Jamie Honderich, who owns Find Your Wild. “Just a great option for kids of all ages to take their mothers out on Mother’s Day and do something original and adventurous. So hopefully they can come and join us, and help out mothers halfway around the world.”

A $30 direct donation to Unicef on the event’s donation page will get you an hour of axe-throwing or archery per person on Sunday. Honderich asks people to reserve in advance by calling 705-380-4479. He says closed-toe shoes are required for axe-throwing, and your donation receipt is your ticket in.

Honderich says that while he’s hoping to raise as much money as possible on Mother’s Day, he’ll keep the donation page open for an extra month or two so people can “get the money where it’s needed.”

“We live in paradise, and I’m sure the people in Ukraine thought the same thing,” says Honderich. “Now it’s paradise lost, so I’d like to do something to try and raise some funds to help those mothers who are fleeing.”