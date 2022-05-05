Police are investigating skeletal remains found in Huntsville.

The OPP says officers were called to a large field at Highway 11 near Hemmings Road, around 5:32 p.m. on Wednesday, after a tip from a member of the public.

The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, the Huntsville OPP Crime Unit, OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are investigating.

Officials say there is no concern to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.