Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is asking for Patient Experience Partners (PEPs) to help them improve patient care.

PEPs would make recommendations to the organization based on the experience of either themselves or their loved ones. If accepted, they can join standing committees, focus groups, participate in hiring interviews, and help with the development of educational materials or surveys.

The organization says applicants should be either a recent patient at one of Muskoka’s hospitals, or the family member of a recent patient, sometime within the last two years.

“Patients and their family members provide tremendous firsthand experience and feedback that is important to ensuring we are always providing care that is centred on those we serve,” says Vickie Kaminski, MAHC’s Interim President and CEO. “Patient Experience Partners bring that patient and family input closer to the bedside through input on policies, procedures and processes by sharing their own ideas and points of view.”

To learn more or to apply, visit MAHC’s website.