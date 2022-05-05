West Parry Sound OPP is investigating the discovery of human remains in Seguin Township.

Police say shortly after 1 pm on May 2, officers responded to a human remains report in a wooded area near Oastler Park Drive.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been determined and police continue to investigate, under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

**Written by Brad Aubin