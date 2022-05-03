As National Mental Health Week continues, the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) wants to remind people that help is always available.

That’s according to Crystal Stone-Simms, Resource Development Coordinator at the CMHA Muskoka-Parry Sound branch.

The branch will host a series of community barbeques at each of their locations in the area. Barbeques run from from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the organization’s Parry Sound building on Wednesday and Huntsville location on Thursday, capping off with Bracebridge and Sundridge from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Stone-Simms encourages everyone to come by and learn about the supports that are available.

“It gives us an opportunity to connect with the community about our resources, programs, upcoming events we have going on,” says Stone-Simms. “Just a really great way after a very long two years to reconnect with the community in-person.”

Stone-Simms says it comes as the agency’s recent data has drawn an “unfortunate” conclusion.

“The data shows that 37 per cent of Canadians have experienced a decline in their mental health since the start of the pandemic,” says Stone-Simms. “Due to the deterioration of social relationships that we see in the data, we really need each other now more than ever.”

Stone-Simms says face masks are optional, but encourages people to keep physical distancing in mind. She encourages people to visit mentalhealthweek.ca or the branch’s website for more information and resources.