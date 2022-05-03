Police are charging a Huntsville man after a series of break and enters.

Huntsville OPP says the 27-year-old was arrested around 4:08 a.m. on May 1 inside a closed Esso on Highway 60. Officials say he possessed break-in tools and property stolen from the business.

After an investigation, police are also charging him in relation to property damage at the town’s Canadian Tire gas station on April 20, and another break and enter at the One Stop General Store on April 21.

The accused is facing several charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, possession of break and enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime, mischief, and possession of a credit card obtained by crime.

He was released from custody on an undertaking ahead of a June 7 court date.