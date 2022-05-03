Huntsville updating Diggin’ Downtown detours
Diggin' Downtown's May 5 updates (Supplied by Town of Huntsville)
Detours are changing for Huntsville’s Main Street construction.
Starting Thursday, Lorne Street will be closed from Main to Minerva Street, and returns to two-way traffic from Caroline Street to Main.
Crews have started work on the Main and Lorne intersection, with flaggers on-site to keep traffic moving. The closure of Main from Centre Street to Lorne continues, and Caroline will remain one-way westbound from Centre to Lorne.
Town officials advise planning trips in advance and leaving extra time to travel, especially during before and after-school hours.
Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, said last week that the current phase is expected to finish by the end of June.