Detours are changing for Huntsville’s Main Street construction.

Starting Thursday, Lorne Street will be closed from Main to Minerva Street, and returns to two-way traffic from Caroline Street to Main.

Crews have started work on the Main and Lorne intersection, with flaggers on-site to keep traffic moving. The closure of Main from Centre Street to Lorne continues, and Caroline will remain one-way westbound from Centre to Lorne.

Town officials advise planning trips in advance and leaving extra time to travel, especially during before and after-school hours.

Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, said last week that the current phase is expected to finish by the end of June.