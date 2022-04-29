District of Muskoka is growing older, according to 2021 census

The District of Muskoka, and all six of its municipalities, have gotten older since the last Canadian census was done in 2016.

The latest results of the 2021 census, released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, show that the average age in the district is 48.3, up from 47.1 in 2016.

The average age in the district’s six municipalities is also going up:

Georgian Bay: 52.4 in 2021, up from 51 in 2016

Lake of Bays: 52.2 in 2021, up from 52 in 2016

Muskoka Lakes: 50.6 in 2021, up from 49.6 in 2016

Gravenhurst: 49.1 in 2021, up from 48.6 in 2016

Bracebridge: 47.5 in 2021, up from 46.3 in 2016

Huntsville: 46.3 in 2021, up from 44.8 in 2016

The age groups were divided into three groups: zero to 14 years, 15 to 64 years, and 65 years or older. The group that saw the biggest jump in the last five years in the district was the oldest age group, which grew by 3,410 people to sit at 18,850.

The average age in Muskoka is higher than the province’s, 41.8, and Canada’s, 41.9.

When the initial census data was released in Feb. it showed that Muskoka’s population grew by over 6,000 people since the last census. It now sits at 66,674. All municipalities saw varying levels of population growth as well.