A sweet springtime event is coming back to Huntsville after a two-year hiatus.

The Muskoka Maple Festival runs April 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Vendors will line Huntsville’s Main Street, peddling maple-themed goods and foods, accompanied by live music and street performers of all sorts.

Halley Clover with the Huntsville Lake of Bays Chamber of Commerce, says it’s a way to ease back into events after years of COVID-19.

“Really we want to bring back, after the two-year hiatus, sort of a slow back-to-events in Muskoka. Bringing back tourism, showcasing local businesses, local vendors,” says Clover. “Showcasing our amazing [maple industry] in this beautiful time of year, before we get really busy in the summer, and just kind of enjoy our town before it gets taken over,” she jokes.

Clover says the event will feature bonfires and two performance stages this year, with music in a “Canadian Maritime fiddle vibe.” Leading up to the festival from the start of the month, local businesses have featured maple-related fare and wares as part of the Muskoka Maple Trail.

Main Street will be closed from Brunel Road to West Street from 7:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the day of the festival, and the parking lot at Town Hall will be closed from 9:00 pm April 29 to 6:00 p.m. on April 30.

“The funds that we collect are put back into the festival to keep it running each year,” says Clover. “Springtime in Muskoka is normally sort of a slower time, so it injects some tourism into our lovely town and showcases our amazing maple syrup. So I hope to see everybody there on Saturday.”

Clover adds that they’re still looking for volunteers for the event, and anyone interested can contact chamber@huntsvillelakeofbays.on.ca.

Admission is $5, cash welcome, or free for those 12 and under. You can find a full list of activities and vendors at https://www.muskokamaple.ca/.

“It’s going to be sunny and lovely,” says Clover. “Bring your appetite.”