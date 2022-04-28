The just released Ontario budget is being met with dismay by Opposition Parties.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath says it’s clearer than ever that Premier Doug Ford will “keep choosing his buddies over the rest of us” and people will keep paying the price.

She says there’s no plan to make life more affordable in this budget, and Ford is signaling that he plans to cut deeper, pushing health care and education past the breaking point.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca counters that he’s stunned to see that the Ford Conservatives chose to fund highways over schools in the province.

He says Ford has the wrong priorities.