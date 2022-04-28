UPDATED: Antonio Varela has been found safe. Police are thanking the public for their help.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP is asking the public to help find a missing man from Victoria Harbour.

The OPP says Antonio “Tony” Varela was last seen Wednesday around 5:00 p.m., at his home in Tay Township.

Police say Varela is five foot eight with a slim build, black curly hair, and brown-green eyes.

Police say Varela recently moved to the area from Barrie, and his family and friends are “anxious and concerned” for his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.