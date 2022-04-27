Huntsville is entering the second-last phase of its Diggin Downtown construction.

The Main Street and Centre Street intersection will reopen to three-way traffic by the end of the day Friday. Main will then be closed from Centre to Lorne Street as crews work on underground infrastructure.

Caroline Street will continue to be westbound-only from Centre to Lorne, and Lorne will be southbound only from Caroline to Main.

Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, says aside from the water and sewage infrastructure crews will also work on electrical and telecommunication infrastructure.

In March, town council had approved a noise bylaw exemption for overnight work, specific to the intersection. With the transition to the next phase, Uukkivi says there are no plans for further night work.

“There is no expectation that night work is required for the next stretch,” says Uukkivi. “By all accounts, the contractors are on time and on schedule, and we should be able to move out as we had outlined.”

He adds that as the work is moving uphill, he doesn’t expect any weather-related delays, and that they expect to finish the phase and move on by the end of June.