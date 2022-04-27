Huntsville town councillors have approved a program outlining seating sponsorships and dedications.

The Park Furniture Sponsorship and Dedication Program will allow memorial dedications and corporate sponsorships of benches and chairs throughout town.

Tarmo Uukkivi, Huntsville’s Director of Operations and Protective Services, says the program formalizes and streamlines the process.

“Before, we didn’t actually have a program for this. So we’d be looking at it on a case by case basis and each request would likely have to go to council to be approved,” says Uukkivi. “This actually takes in applications twice a year, and we review them at the staff level to make approvals.”

Corporate sponsors will be limited to furniture in the downtown core of Main Street and King William Street, costing $5,000. Memorial dedications can be made in the town’s parks, trails, and cemeteries, ranging from $600 to $1,300, based on whether a seat already exists.

Uukkivi says with many things changing around town, the timing seemed right, especially since requests have already started coming in.

“We figured we’d get ahead of the game and take the opportunity to start the program,” says Uukkivi.

The program was approved by General Committee on Wednesday, and still needs to go to council for ratification next month.