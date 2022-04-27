The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry says water levels are on the rise in Muskoka.

However, no flood is anticipated.

The recent rainfall has caused the levels in lakes to rise “near the upper limit” of their seasonal averages.

While the area has been 30 millimetres of rain since the weekend, according to the ministry, only minimal rain and mild temperatures are forecasted for the next seven days.

While there is no flood risk, ministry officials say to keep a close eye on conditions. “With saturated soil conditions, banks, and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely slippery and unstable,” officials say. “Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around water bodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.”

They also advise caution if driving on a forest access road, which they say could be in poor condition because of the recent rain.