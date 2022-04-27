From left to right: Melanie Conklin, Social Media Coordinator, Kate Hammond, Communications Lead, Laura Panchyshyn, Event Coordinator, Dayle Ross, Director, and Verity Sylvester, Charity Lead (Photo supplied by: 100 Women Who Care Muskoka)

After a one-and-a-half-year hiatus, 100 Women Who Care Muskoka (WWCM) is looking to boost membership as they return to in-person meetings.

According to a statement, they are planning for a meeting in June. It would be the first one since the winter of 2020.

However, membership has significantly gone down since in-person meetings were cancelled, according to Dayle Ross, Director of 100 WWCM. She adds the executive team met on April 25 to discuss recruiting new members and a new format. “We’re now looking at hosting two larger meetings per year instead of four,” Ross says. “This will give us a chance to get back on our feet and see if we can make an even bigger impact on the two chosen charities.”

The concept of the program is that 100 or more women donate $100 each to a charity selected by the group at each meeting.

According to Laura Panchyshyn, the organization’s Event Coordinator, more details on the upcoming meeting will be released in the “coming weeks.”

“When they join, women have the chance to meet like-minded community members and make a big impact on local charities,” she says. “It’s also a great networking opportunity and a way to get out and just have a great time.”

She asks anyone interested in joining to sign up through WWCM’s website.