A Gravenhurst man is facing charges, including impaired, after police say he crashed into a guard rail and took out two posts.

On April 26, Bracebridge OPP says officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on the Gravenhurst Parkway, south of Reay Road.

Officers say community members had stopped to assist the driver and ensure his safety until officers had arrived.

After an investigation, police charged the 46-year-old with:

Operation While Impaired by Drug

Refusal to Comply with Demand

He will appear in Bracebridge court in June.

**Written by Brad Aubin