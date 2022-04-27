Backcountry camping returns to Algonquin Park as campgrounds open

Reservations have opened for camping at Algonquin Park.

Effective immediately, backcountry camping has opened in the park with reservations available at the Ontario Parks website.

Staff warn those attending to exercise extreme caution. Cold water and unmaintained pathways could lead to life-threatening situations this time of year.

In addition, reservations are now available for Rock Lake and Tea Lake campgrounds. Both will be open for camping starting on April 29th. Staff urge people to pack for cold temperatures and prepare for early spring conditions should they wish to go camping at these locations.

With files from Trevor Smith-Millar