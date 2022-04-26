The Town of Bracebridge has announced that the Three Amigos Dog Park will be temporarily closed due to “poor conditions.”

The closure was announced just after 10 AM Tuesday on the town’s social media pages.

“For the safety of users, the large dog sectioned area of the park is closed to the public until further notice due to poor conditions,” the post reads. “The small dog area of the park remains open.”

It comes after multiple reports of uncooked hot dogs with fishing hooks were found along the fence line of the park, located just off of Beaumont Drive. The police is asking for the public’s help in identifying who is responsible. If you have any information about what happened, call 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.