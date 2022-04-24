Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is getting $14-million from the province to modernize its two hospitals.

The funds start the second phase of redeveloping the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital and South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. That will include more than 50 new hospital beds between the two sites, bringing the total to more than 140.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Sunday at the Huntsville Hospital, joined by Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott, retiring Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norm Miller, Bracebridge Mayor and MPP candidate Graydon Smith, and Huntsville Mayor Karin Terziano.

While MAHC had submitted plans for the first phase of redevelopment in 2019, Ford says two and a half years were needed to make sure both hospitals would be able to modernize.

“I emphasize both communities because it’s not acceptable to choose one over the other, as previous governments were going to do,” says Ford. “The fact is, the whole region is growing fast, and we need to ensure that people and families all across the region have access to high quality care when they need it most.”

Ford adds that both hospitals are expected to service a wide area.

“Both regions are about 40 kilometres apart, so let’s build up Bracebridge, let’s build up Huntsville. Because a lot of [patients] are coming from the north into Huntsville as well, right in that gap between North Bay and Huntsville,” says Ford.

The province touts that chronic disease management, mental health and addictions services, and emergency healthcare will also be improved.

Vickie Kaminski, MAHC’s Interim President and CEO, says new facilities will be built at both sites for full-service acute care, with shovels expected to go into the ground within five or six years.

Natalie Bubela, who retired from Kaminski’s role in December, says this had been in the works for nine years of her 11 year tenure, and she’s pleased to see it finally take form.

“It’s been a long time coming,” says Bubela. “There’s still a lot of work ahead for the hospital to do in terms of getting the shovels in the ground and the building up and running, but I’m just absolutely ecstatic.”

She adds that she hopes to be involved in the future planning of the two sites as a community member.