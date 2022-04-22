Ontario is extending its remaining mask mandates for select high-risk settings past its April 27th expiry date.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Keiran Moore says the mandates for public transit, hospitals, long-term care, retirement homes, other health care settings, shelters as well as other congregate care settings, will remain in effect until June 11th.

A complete list of settings where masking requirements continue to apply is available online.

The province will also start to receive supplies of Evusheld, an antibody treatment for immunocompromised individuals who are COVID-19 negative. Dr. Moore says following two single-dose injections, the treatment provides protection from the virus for six months.

He says the treatment will be available to those with the highest risk of a severe outcome from COVID-19 in the coming weeks, including recipients of solid organ transplants, stem cell transplants, CAR-T therapy, and other hematologic cancer patients undergoing treatment.

***With files from Mo Fahim