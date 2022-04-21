Just over a week is left until the annual Hike for Hospice Huntsville, and the non-profit is asking people to sign up sooner rather than later.

On May 1 at noon, participants will embark on a one-kilometre or five-kilometre hike from River Mill Park to raise $50,000 for the Algonquin Grace Residential Hospice. It will run in person for the first time since 2019.

“I think a lot of people are anxious to get to an event outside,” says Melissa Polischuk with Hospice Huntsville. “It will be our first hike in three years, so everyone I think is very pleased that we can get together, celebrate Hospice Huntsville, and celebrate the life of a loved one.”

Although registrations will be taken right up to event day, April 21 was the soft deadline for signups. Polischuk encourages people to sign up sooner rather than later, as they’re still trying to get an idea of how many people will show up.

New this year are live music along the hike route, and the “Best Dressed Hospice Hound” contest which sees people dress up their dogs and bring them along for the hike.

According to Polischuk, the non-profit receives only 40 per cent of its funding from the provincial government, needing to fundraise for the remaining 60 per cent– about $1,800 per day. Polischuk says all of the funds raised will stay in the community.

“The hike is our largest fundraiser of the year, our largest event,” says Polischuk. “Everything is going to direct patient care, and also our grief and bereavement support programs. All of this is offered free of charge to everyone in our community.”

You can sign up for the event at Hospice’s website, and call 705-789-6878 with any questions.