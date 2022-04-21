A multi-vehicle crash in Huntsville has left multiple people injured, and one facing impaired driving charges.

According to Huntsville OPP, two vehicles on Aspdin Road collided head on sometime before 5:54 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say one person was airlifted to a Sudbury hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, and two others were transported to a local hospital with less severe injuries.

Following police investigation, a 55-year-old Parry Sound man has been charged with one count of impaired driving, and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The accused was released pending a June 7 court date.

Aspdin was closed for several hours as police investigated and has since reopened.

Anyone with dash camera footage or other information on the incident is asked to call the Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551.