Central Region OPP wrapped Easter long weekend with 2,185 traffic stops.

The Easter Long Weekend Seatbelt Campaign ran from April 15 to 18, and saw 286 seatbelt charges issued.

Although the main focus was seatbelt usage, officers also looked for the other three in the “Big Four” of road safety: speeding, distracted driving, and impaired driving.

Sergeant Terri-Ann Pencarinha says the OPP has already issued more than 1,200 seatbelt tickets this year.

“A properly worn seatbelt greatly increases your chance of surviving a serious motor vehicle collision, [it] works together with an airbag, and airbags do not replace seatbelts,” says Pencarinha. “To anyone that has had a loved one in a motor vehicle collision and there hasn’t been a seatbelt involved, the damage is catastrophic to everyone.”

Pencarinha reminds that everyone in a vehicle should be wearing a seatbelt or secured in a child seat, regardless of how short the trip is, with drivers responsible for anyone under 16 years old.

She adds the OPP does not benefit monetarily from tickets, and they’d much rather have a campaign where not a single ticket is issued.