More than $6.1-million of provincial funding is going to 11 projects in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

The money comes through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation and will be distributed to the following projects:

Perry Township: $2,000,000 to build a community centre and library;

Armour Township: $1,531,500 for natural gas, electricity and telecommunication services; $148,000 to build a basketball facility and ice rink; and $58,500 for Katrine Community Centre renovations;

McDougall: $972,810 to expand infrastructure at the Parry Sound Area Industrial Park.

Strong Township: $500,000 to create a community hub;

Magnetawan: $214,000 for roof repairs at the Magnetawan Community Centre; and $180,000 for waterfront improvements;

Emsdale Airport Authority: $258,255 to purchase maintenance equipment, and for roof and facility repairs;

Township of The Archipelago: $142,200 for upgrades to the Point au Baril Community Centre;

Burk’s Falls: $124,424 for boat launch, docks, and waterfront walkway upgrades and repairs.

Officials say the money will “stimulate growth, job creation, and skills development.”

“Our government is committed to ensuring a high quality of life in communities across Ontario,” says Parry Sound – Muskoka MPP Norm Miller. “These investments will help communities in the Parry Sound District make repairs and upgrades to community infrastructure, supporting local jobs and economic growth.”