Miles Hammond was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was three months old and passed away just shy of his first birthday (Photo credit: Kent Hammond)

A sculpture created in memory of Miles Hammond will be placed beside the historical plaque at the Black Bridge on Matthiasville Road.

The 6.5-foot-tall, 4.5-foot-wide tree sculpture, done by artist Hilary Clark Cole, is being commissioned by Miles’ parents Kate and Kent Hammond. The idea was unanimously passed by Bracebridge’s General Committee but still needs council approval before going forward. If approved, it’s expected to be installed sometime in the fall of 2022.

“Trees are often an aspect of a memorial because they are an accessible image to everyone,” Cole explained in a message to council. “They evoke thoughts of deep roots into the earth and growing branches reaching for the sky. Trees are an essential part of our Muskoka environment, and in this case, the proposed site is rich with conifers and hardwoods, the natural growth on these banks of the Muskoka River. This sculpture would be compatible with this scene, and yet quietly stand out, because it has a story to tell.”

Miles was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer at three months old and passed away nine months later.

“He was, through it all, the biggest champ,” Kate said in February after it was announced a scholarship fund was created in Miles’ honour. “He was tenacious, still very trusting, and still found joy despite going through chemotherapy and surgery. He really just exemplified true grit and perseverance in the face of challenges. He was a pretty amazing kid.”

The installation will be handled by the town, but the $10,000 sculpture will be donated by the Hammond family. Cole has agreed that she will repair the sculpture for free if it ever gets damaged.

A staff report, written by Jennifer Clancy, Manager of Economic Development, and Kalleen Turchet, Economic Development Programmer, explains the Black Bridge was chosen as it’s a quiet place that will allow people to reflect as well as serve as a “beautiful reminder of how precious this life is to all who visit and read about the meaning behind the sculpture.”