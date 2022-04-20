Collin Cameron with the six bronze medals he won across the two Paralympics he's competed at (Photo credit: Mathew Reisler)

Two Paralympic Games and six bronze medals later, Bracebridge’s Collin Cameron has no plans on stopping.

He has his eyes set on 2030 and the possibility of ending his career on home soil. Vancouver is one of the three stakeholders that have put together a bid for the Games. It’s not known when we’ll know who will host the 2030 Games.

However, we do know the 2026 Paralympics will be held in Italy. Cameron says he will be there.

“I love this sport too much,” the skiier says. The 34-year-old says he will keep going as long as he’s motivated to train and the sport gives him something positive.

“At least four more years, if not another eight,” Cameron says. “There’s definitely a lot more motivation if Canada does get Paralympics and Olympics in 2030 in Vancouver and Whistler. I mean, who knows maybe I have another eight years and possibly retire at my home Paralympics. I think that every athlete dreams to go out in your home games.”

Cameron is in Bracebridge for a few weeks before travelling back to his home in Canmore, Alberta. He was at the Bracebridge Leon’s Tuesday, where his mom Denise McChesney works, for a meet and greet.

“Incredible,” says a tearful McChesney tearfully about Cameron’s performance “It was just incredible to watch. We had him on the big screen and all my neighbours were there. There was so much support from Bracebridge.”

Cameron says the support he received, which included Leon’s paying for a giant sign that was tied to the Silver Bridge, helped him push through the gruelling two weeks he spent in Beijing. “It’s hard to explain how it feels,” Cameron says, talking about the many who supported him while he was competing. “It’s really special to see all my friends and family and people from Bracebridge come out and show their support. It gives me an opportunity to thank them, too, for everything they’ve done. Everyone here has a had a little hand in helping me achieve what I’ve been able to achieve in my success in sports.”

Cameron was in fine form at the Beijing Paralympics, just as he was four years prior in PyeongChang. He won a trio of bronze medals at both Games.

McChesney says she’s a typical supportive mom: she wants every other competitor to move over and let her son through. “I’m not usually cheering, I’m usually just sitting back saying ‘okay, move it, move it.’ A little more composed. I don’t really jump up and scream and yell.”

Even though Cameron is on a scheduled break from training, he’s still skiing with his teammates. “That’s what we love doing,” he says. “It’s our job, but it’s also our passion.”

In mid-May, the team will start training again as they push towards the next Paralympics in 2026.

“I’m very proud of him,” McChesney says. “He knows that. I’m proud of everything he does.”