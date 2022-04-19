The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating the chase that led to the arrest of one suspect and the death of another.

Officials with the police watchdog say around 4 AM Tuesday a break and enter was reported at a Huntsville business. However, when the police arrived, the two suspects fled.

In the area of 7 Line North and Sideroad 15 and 16 West in Oro-Medonte police were able to stop the suspects. Constable Jeff Handsor with the Huntsville OPP detachment says a tire deflation device was used.

He says the two fled and stole another car. That car was stopped by police and one of the suspects was arrested.

However, the other suspect fled again after SIU officials say they stole a police vehicle.

SIU officials say shortly after 6 AM on Sideroad 15 and 16 West, just west of 7 Line North, the car rolled over. The driver of the vehicle, who remains unidentified but is believed to be in his 40s, was later pronounced dead at an Orillia hospital.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have witnessed the roll-over to reach out to them at 1-800-787-8529 or online.