The OPP will be out in force over Easter long weekend, making sure people wear their seatbelts.

The Easter Long Weekend Seatbelt Campaign runs April 15 to 18, and has officers focus on the “Big Four” of roadside collisions. Alongside improper use of seatbelts, that includes distracted driving, impaired driving, and speeding.

The Huntsville OPP cautions that residents can expect “a much higher volume of traffic” in the area, making it particularly important to make sure everyone in your vehicle is strapped in properly.

That means everyone in a vehicle should be wearing a seatbelt or secured in a child seat, regardless of how short the trip is, with drivers responsible for anyone under 16 years old.