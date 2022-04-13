The Huntsville Junior C Hawks are gearing up for their first lacrosse season in more than two years.

Pete Arnott, General Manager of the Huntsville Junior C Hawks says it’s good to be back in full force.

“We kinda had a bit of a thrown-together tournament last year. We made up a team and went and ran for a tournament. It was pretty fun, but this is our first go-back to Junior C,” says Arnott. “It’s pretty amazing, nice to be back in the arena, nice to be back with the boys, seeing what’s going on. It’s a pretty exciting year.”

Arnott says they’re still building their roster ahead of the season opener against Quebec’s South Shore Jr C Centurions on May 7.

The next two tryouts are April 13 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and April 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., both at the Jack Bionda Arena. Arnott says there will be a few more chances, with dates sent out to anyone who registers.

Pre-registration is open to males aged 16 to 21 at the team’s website. Participants need to bring full a full set of equipment: kidney pads, shoulder pads, gloves, helmet, stick, jock, and running shoes.

Arnott says he’s expecting a big roster this year, and encourages people to try out.

“Come on out, it’ll be a great time, there’s a lot of guys there. It’s a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie, [and] a good organization with a good group of guys.”