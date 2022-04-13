The Huntsville OPP is reminding anyone planning to go off-roading about the importance of riding safely after a rider allegedly tried to run from police.

Constable Jeff Handsor says the 24-year-old from Huntsville and his passengers were spotted not wearing helmets just after 4 PM on April 11 near South Ril Lake Road in Lake of Bays.

When police tried to pull that off-road vehicle (ORV) over, Handsor says the driver allegedly turned onto a fire access road and attempted to flee. The driver was located a short while later after police searched the area.

The driver has been given separate charges for not wearing his helmet as well as for the passenger not having one on. He’s also been charged for failing to stop for police, failing to surrender his license, not being properly insured, not having a permit, not having proper plates, and for not having his headlights on.

The driver is due in court on June 28 in Bracebridge.

“OPP investigations into ORV collisions continue to show that speed, losing control, alcohol consumption, lack of experience and overall carelessness are major contributing factors in severe injuries and deaths,” Handsor says. “Operators who do not wear their helmets are at a much higher risk of serious injury or death if they crash, lose control or their ORV tips over.”

Handsor says drivers and passengers must be wearing the proper safety equipment and operators must have a proper trail permit.

He says the police will continue to monitor ORV traffic on the area’s trail systems.