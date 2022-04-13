Muskoka’s two hospitals have been over capacity for weeks.

That from Vickie Kaminski, Interim President & CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC).

“Bed capacity in both our medical/surgical units and the ICUs at both sites has been consistently over 100 per cent for the last several weeks,” says Kaminski. “We want everyone to enjoy a safe and healthy Easter. Please help us by doing your part to reduce the spread of COVID-19.“

Kaminski adds that MAHC “supports public health advice to continue wearing a mask indoors, washing your hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings, and getting vaccinated.”

Chiefs of Staff at our region’s hospitals and the Medical Officer of Health for our health unit issued a joint statement Wednesday, saying wastewater testing and test positivity show that COVID-19 is on the rise in North Simcoe Muskoka.

“Our providers and our patients are equally affected,” the statement says. “We are concerned about everyone and the impact on our ability to provide timely care.”

Officials say hospitals are dealing with “record levels” of staff absent because of exposure and illness.

On top of Kaminski’s advice, they also encourage limiting close contacts, and to stay home and get tested if sick.