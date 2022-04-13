A 36-year-old from Toronto is facing multiple drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Huntsville.

Constable Jeff Handsor says the man was pulled over just after 9:30 PM on Tuesday. He says police located $4,300 in cash, which they allege is tied to the sale of cannabis. A total of 39 grams of the drug was also found in the car.

Officers later found out that by travelling without his surety, the man was also failing to comply with his release order on an unrelated charge.

He was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, failure to comply with release order, and possession of over 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place.

He has been held in custody pending his bail hearing in Huntsville.