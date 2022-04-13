Paul Kelly will not seek to serve a second term as Gravenhurst’s mayor.

He broke the news during the town’s council meeting on Wednesday.

“I never had ever planned to be into municipal politics,” Kelly told council. “I never ran for high school elections so ending up as mayor has absolutely been a real pleasure.”

Kelly ran unopposed for the position in the 2018 election.

He added there have been challenges during the current term, but didn’t get into what they were, saying he will be more reflective about his time at the head of the council table towards the end of the current term.

No other current members of council have declared for October’s municipal election. Likewise, no members of the public have stepped forward to run for Gravenhurst council.