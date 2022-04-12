The local OPP detachment has started an investigation into a stolen car found in a ditch running along West Brows Road on Monday (April 11).

Police say a white Nissan Pathfinder (plate number CJDS318) was stolen from the driveway of a Lansdowne Street home sometime Sunday (April 10) night. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact Huntsville OPP at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Police say you can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.