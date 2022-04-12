The nomination period for the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce’s business awards will be open until April 22.

There are 11 awards you can nominate a business for on the chamber’s website.

A public vote will be held starting on April 29 to May 13 to decide the winners.

“We’re inviting everyone in the community to nominate any of the businesses that have done awesome service in our community and we know that there’s a tremendous amount of businesses that have done that, especially over the past few years,” says Brenda Rhodes, Executive Director of Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce.

This year marks the chamber’s 70th birthday, so Rhodes says they want to honour its past and the other businesses that have celebrated birthdays over the past three years. “We also want to celebrate it with businesses that have had milestone birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Rhodes. “I know that they didn’t have the opportunity to celebrate those milestones in that time.”

A gala will be held at the Muskoka Foundry on June 16. “As long as we can do it responsibly and keep everyone healthy,” adds Rhodes.

“We want to celebrate the winners, but we everyone else there as well,” she adds. “We know it’s been a tough couple of years and we just want to have an awesome night celebrating that we’re all still here, we did it together and we can move forward together.”

Rhodes says more details will be released about the gala soon.