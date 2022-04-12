Georgian College is preparing to start new three-year degrees after the province announced it will allow colleges to do so.

The college, which has a campus in Bracebridge, will initially offer the degrees in hospitality and business. According to college officials, as they work to develop the programs, they will work closely with industry professionals so graduates are meeting labour market needs.

The new degrees could be available as soon as 2024.

The province gave the go ahead Monday for colleges to develop the new programs.

“Ontario colleges play a key role in providing students with career-focused education and in addressing the labour needs of key sectors driving the province’s economy,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

“Our government listened to the sector and understands this decision will be better for students, employers and our economic vitality,” said Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College. “College three-year degrees will enhance graduates’ employment outcomes and earnings, as well as prepare a more diverse, robust and qualified labour force.”

West-Moynes says being able to enhance its career-focused programming will help the college continue to meet the needs of its long-standing employer partners.