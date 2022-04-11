One of the Town of Bracebridge’s two representatives with the District of Muskoka will be seeking re-election.

“While much has been accomplished at both the town and the district in this term, there are many projects that need to be completed and others coming forward that can benefit from a consistent approach,” Smith says in a statement announcing his intention to run. “As someone who is fully engaged in the community as a long-time resident and downtown business owner, I understand the challenges confronting Bracebridge.”

He lists housing and the environment as his priorities if elected for a third term.

“Despite increasing funding for housing at the District during the past term, the staggering growth in demand has outstripped the gains that have been made,” Smith says. “We need to create partnerships that will make the District’s investment in housing go further.”

Don Smith has served as a district councillor since first being elected in 2014 after serving two terms as a town councillor. Prior to that, he served one term as a school trustee.

“Speaking on behalf of the community and asking the tough questions ratepayers want answered is so important to keeping the people of Bracebridge informed,” he says.

The municipal election will be held on Oct. 24, 2022.