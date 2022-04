Similar model to the stolen vehicle (Supplied by Bracebridge OPP)

The Bracebridge OPP has recovered a stolen car in Omemee, Ont.

Police found the vehicle the day after it was reported missing.

The car was reported missing on April 9. Provincial Constable Samantha Bigley says it was stolen from a home near McCrank Drive in Bracebridge.

“Police would like to thank members of the community who assisted by providing information and tips,” Bigley says.