Similar model to the stolen vehicle (Supplied by Bracebridge OPP)

Police are searching for a car stolen in Bracebridge.

Officials say a gold four-door Volkswagen sedan was stolen around McCrank Drive in Bracebridge, sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on April 9. The car bears licence plate number CVBV 995.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.