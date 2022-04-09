Insp. Jason Nickle will have the interim tag removed from his title as he’s been named the new detachment commander for the Bracebridge OPP.

He was brought to Bracebridge in Feb. to lead the detachment after the retirement of Michael Burton. Nickle’s first day was Feb. 25.

During Bracebridge’s council meeting that month Nickle said he expected the process to find a permanent commander would take three months but added he did plan on competing for the job.

According to a Facebook post by the OPP’s Central Region announcing his appointment to the role, Nickle began his career with the provincial police in 1995 at the East Algoma detachment. He transferred to Sault Ste. Marie in 2008 and has since worked in North Bay and Orillia. He spent three months as the detachment commander for the latter in 2021.

In a brief speech to council in Feb. he said Burton, who had been at the helm of the detachment since 2018, left “large shoes to fill.”