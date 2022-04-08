Snowpack almost melted, but provincial officials still reccommend caution

With most of the snow in Muskoka and Parry Sound melted, the Ministry of Nothern Development, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) continues to say there is no risk for flooding.

The most recent snowpack reading by NDMNRF officials on April 1 showed its “below average” for this time of year.

However, as the remaining snow melts it will cause lake levels and river flows to remain elevated.

Officials say the mild weather in our area will continue over the next week 18 millimetres of rain and one centimetre of snow expected.

The ground near bodies of water could be slippery, so officials recommend you stay away. It’s also recommended that caution is used if you need to use forest access roads.