The New Blue Party of Ontario has selected its candidate to run in Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Novar native Doug Maynard will represent the party in its first election since being established in October 2020.

“I became so frustrated watching government becoming more and more authoritarian and corrupt,” Maynard says in a Facebook post about why he chose to run with New Blue. “One does not have to dig too deep to see more and more evidence of just how low our government system has fallen.”

The party was founded by MPP for Cambridge Belinda Karahalios and her husband Jim after she was booted from the Progressive Conservative caucus. She was elected in 2018 after running with the PCs, but Premier Doug Ford kicked her out after she voted against Bill 195, the Reopening Ontario Act, calling it an “unnecessary overreach on our parliamentary democracy.”

She founded New Blue soon after.

“New Blue is not just another fringe party,” Maynard says. “They are set up to be around for the long term. They are the only party presenting a platform promoting a better way of governing Ontario. They are the only party that I could see myself feeling good about voting for.”

Progressive Conservative Graydon Smith, Liberal Brandy Huff, the NDP’s Erin Horvath, and Green Party candidate Matt Richter are the other candidates vying to be the next MPP for the riding. Smith is running in place of Incumbent MPP Norm Miller who announced his retirement last year.