The leftover sand and other garbage that is being uncovered as the snow melts away will be cleaned up in the coming weeks.

In Huntsville, crews have already begun sweeping the streets starting downtown, according to Tarmo Uukkivi, Director of Operations and Protective Services. He adds that road brushing and grading will start once conditions permit, as the roads are still “a bit too soft, especially along shoulders.”

Gravenhurst has also kicked off street sweeping operations. Officials ask residents to keep parked vehicles, large sports equipment, and waste containers off the road and sidewalk. They also say to avoid sweeping sand and other debris into the road, as they won’t “effectively be able to remove excessive piles.”

Bracebridge’s sweeping operations should begin in the coming weeks, weather permitting, according to Geoff Carleton, the town’s Director of Public Works.

“These variations in temperature swings raise the need for additional sand to be applied due to the possibility of frost/ice build-up on surfaces,” says Carleton. “The sweeping of winter sand and the re-application afterward reduce the effectiveness and efficiency of the sweeping operations.”

The street sweeping program in each municipality usually takes several weeks from start to finish.

